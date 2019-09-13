D.C. Neo-Nazi Will Be Released After Time Served In Gun Case

“If the marijuana weren’t in this case, there would be no charge,” Bos said.

Clark, like many self-identified members of white nationalist movements, was an avid social media user and frequently posted on Gab, a Twitter alternative popular among extremists, racists and anti-Semites. On the site, Clark used the handle @PureWhiteEvil and called himself “DC Bowl Gang,” a reference to Roof, who murdered nine Black church members in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. During a rally outside the White House in April 2017, Clark said that he considered himself a Nazi.

Clark, who will spend three years under federal supervision as part of his sentencing agreement, claimed in court Friday that his time in custody had changed him.

Clark told the court that the death of his brother and his 10-month stay in jail had caused him to “seriously reevaluate” his life and realize that his words did have consequences. He said his experiences in D.C. jail “fly in the face” of the beliefs he held that he said were caused by his frustrations with society, and said he formed what he hoped were lifetime friendships with his fellow detainees.

“I believe my experience at D.C. jail has been a blessing in disguise,” Clark said. He said his plan for the future was to get a job, save money, buy a home, start a family, and “stay away from the darker corners of social media.”

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, a nominee of President Donald Trump, called Clark’s statement moving. While he was concerned about Clark’s statements praising mass murderers, he said Clark had a First Amendment right to deplorable views.

“We don’t punish people for having hate in their hearts about another group of people,” the judge said. He encouraged Clark to move past his hatred, saying that it wouldn’t help him get where he needs to go.