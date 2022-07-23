Donoghue also attacked Clark, who wanted Trump to name him attorney general, as someone who was woefully unqualified for the post and who was grabbing half-baked election fraud theories off the internet to butter up Trump.

“He’s never been a criminal attorney. He’s never conducted a criminal investigation in his life. He’s never been in front of a grand jury, much less a trial jury,” Donoghue said he told Trump.

To Clark he said derisively, according to Donoghue’s deposition: “How about you go back to your office, and we’ll call you when there’s an oil spill.”