Jeffrey Dahmer’s Classmate Reveals Chilling Photo Of Future Serial Killer

An old high school yearbook photo of serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer is giving people the chills on social media.

One of Dahmer’s classmates, Mike Kukral, shared the image on Investigation Discovery’s TV special “Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster.”

Did this moment with the yearbook give anyone else chills? #JeffreyDahmer pic.twitter.com/mAY4KDyYRN — Investigation Discovery (@DiscoveryID) May 26, 2020

The show also featured an interview with Ronald Flowers, who survived an encounter with Dahmer and described the experience:

Ronald Flowers survived #JeffreyDahmer. "The last thing I saw was the floor and his shoes. It was sheer terror." pic.twitter.com/PWhS77wN5q — Investigation Discovery (@DiscoveryID) May 26, 2020

Dahmer was convicted on 15 counts of murder and sentenced in 1992 to 15 life terms in prison. He and another inmate were beaten to death in prison in 1994 by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver.

Scarver later told the New York Post that Dahmer would make fake limbs from his food and douse them in ketchup as “blood” to taunt the other inmates.

“He would put them in places where people would be,” Scarver told the newspaper in 2015. “He crossed the line with some people — prisoners, prison staff. Some people who are in prison are repentant — but he was not one of them.”