If you’ve ever errantly said, “Thanks, you too,” to a waiter telling you to enjoy your meal, you know awkward social interactions can be way more terrifying than zombies. And on “The Walking Dead,” it doesn’t get more awkward than Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Up to this point, Negan has killed Maggie’s husband, Glenn, (a moment that continues to cause controversy to this day) and helped burn down her former home of Hilltop. So with Maggie coming back in the Season 10 finale (which will air Oct. 4) and Negan now being somewhat redeemed from his past misdeeds, it seems like the pair may have a slightly strained relationship.

Jace Downs/AMC Negan probably thinking about how awkward it's going to be seeing Maggie.

But at the “Walking Dead” virtual Comic-Con panel on Friday, Negan himself may have figured out a solution: baby Hershel.

After being asked what it’d be like if Negan met Maggie and Glenn’s son, Hershel, Morgan said, “Negan definitely has a soft spot for the younger generation, and we’ve seen that numerous times. I think he has a relationship with young kids that’s very honest, and I don’t think that he would shy away from letting this kid know who he is and try to work through it. And I think that may be a way, and we’ll see. I mean, I’m not a writer on this show, but that may be a way that Maggie sees a different side of Negan as well.”

Hm. Like not the coldblooded murder side? Yeah, that might be a good start, Jeffrey Dean.

Morgan added that he believed Maggie would “initially” just want to kill Negan, and, though his redemption arc has been amazing to play, at the end of the day he’s still Negan.

“I don’t know that that will ever go away, and so he’s going to be walking a fine line, especially with Maggie,” the actor said.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Maggie, Rick and Baby Hershel probably thinking how great it is that Negan isn't there.

Elsewhere in the panel, it was announced that the Season 10 finale, which had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will air Oct. 4. Though apparently it’s not going to be a finale at all. Season 10 will get six additional episodes airing in 2021, showrunner Angela Kang said. But don’t expect Season 11 for a while.

See those highlights and Norman Reedus jokingly walking away from the panel below:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!