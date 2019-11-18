Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Says He Used Hidden Cameras To Film 'Private Moments'

A former employee of Jeffrey Epstein claims the late billionaire and convicted pedophile would secretly record “private moments” inside his New York City mansion, with hidden pinhole cameras in bedrooms and even bathrooms.

Maria Farmer, who has accused Epstein of sexually assaulting her more than 20 years ago, said Epstein personally showed her the cameras as well as a hidden room where people monitored them. She described this room as behind one of the home’s front barred windows.

“There was a door that looked like an invisible door with all this limestone and everything. And you push it, and you go in,” she told “CBS This Morning.”

#EXCLUSIVE: One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, Maria Farmer, alleges that Epstein had extensive surveillance inside his home, including tiny pinhole cameras.



"It was very obvious that they were, like, monitoring private moments."

Stacked along the room’s walls were TV monitors that showed various rooms of his Manhattan home, she said.

“I looked on the cameras, and I saw toilet, toilet, bed, bed, toilet, bed,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I am never gonna use the restroom here and I’m never gonna sleep here,’ you know what I mean? It was very obvious that they were, like, monitoring private moments.”

Farmer said Epstein assaulted her when she was 26 years old after he hired her to document the people who visited his New York mansion in 2006.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Maria Farmer, who has accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually assaulting her, said the late billionaire had a video surveillance room at his Manhattan home (pictured) that would monitor his bedrooms and bathrooms.

Farmer has said that during her time there she witnessed a number of school-age girls coming to the house, some of whom were wearing their school uniforms. Theses girls would then go upstairs, according to her signed affidavit that’s part of a lawsuit filed against Epstein’s friend Alan Dershowitz.

That lawsuit, filed by fellow Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, accuses Dershowitz of having known about the sexual exploitation of minors and of also participating in it. Dershowitz, who’s a Harvard Law professor and Fox News contributor, has denied the allegations brought by Giuffre.

Farmer told CBS News that she believes there are tapes of the secret surveillance but does not know who would have them.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August while facing federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls, which he had denied.