Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Get Their Day In Court After His Death

Several of the women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse were allowed to speak in a New York City court on Tuesday, expressing their anger and disappointment after the criminal case against the disgraced financier ended abruptly with his suicide earlier this month.

Judge Richard Berman, the federal judge who had been overseeing the case, held the hearing for the purpose of formally dropping the sex trafficking charges.

One of the women involved in the case, Courtney Wild, called Epstein a “coward.”

“I feel very angry and sad,” she said in an emotional statement, according to reports. “Justice has never been served in this case.”

Epstein, 66, had been awaiting trial when he was found dead in his cell at a high-security Manhattan prison facility on Aug. 10. The shocking development in an underage sex trafficking case that had already captured nationwide attention prompted several investigations into how such a high-profile inmate was left alone long enough to harm himself.

In court Tuesday, some of the women chose to withhold their names, or gave written statements to attorneys to read on their behalf.

One woman, who did not disclose her name, said “it felt like new trauma all over again” when Epstein killed himself and thereby avoided the consequences of any misdeeds.

Another woman, who also withheld her name, explained how she believed Epstein would prey on specific young women.

Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, arrives with an unidentified woman for a hearing in the criminal case against Epstein at federal court in New York on Tuesday.

“A lot of us were in very vulnerable situations and in extreme poverty,” the woman said, according to NBC News. “I had so much self hatred and doubt and so much guilt for everything.”

Prosecutors said Epstein abused dozens of underage girls on private islands and at his Manhattan mansion, his Palm Beach, Florida, home and his New Mexico ranch, allegedly using his vast wealth to cover his tracks. In 2008, he secured a federal non-prosecution agreement in exchange for pleading guilty to state charges for abusing minors. He was sentenced to 13 months in a private wing of the Palm Beach stockade and was allowed to leave on a work permit for up to 12 hours a day, six days a week.

While the criminal case is over, prosecutors have said they do not intend to stop investigating the case or rooting out potential co-conspirators who could be criminally charged.

“To be very clear, today’s dismissal in no way inhibits or prohibits the government’s ongoing investigation,” federal prosecutor Maureen Comey said Tuesday, per CNN.

Many of Epstein’s accusers maintain that the financier was able to abuse so many young women due to a web of enablers who either participated in his abuse or looked the other way. He was known to socialize with influential scientists and such wealthy and powerful people as former President Bill Clinton, real estate developer Donald Trump and Britain’s Prince Andrew. All deny any wrongdoing.

One person in particular, former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, has been repeatedly accused of acting as his “madame.” Maxwell, a British socialite, also denies all suggestions of wrongdoing.

Epstein’s accusers may also pursue civil litigation against his estate, but steps he took just days prior to his death will likely make it harder for the women to obtain financial damages.

