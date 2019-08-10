Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Apparent Suicide Ahead Of Child Sex Abuse Trial

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell overnight Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The multimillionaire financier, who was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls, died from apparent suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. He was 66.

Breaking: Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide overnight at MCC Manhattan, the federal lockup where he had been held pending trial on federal sex trafficking charges, three law enforcement officials told @ABC News. Via @AaronKatersky — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) August 10, 2019

Epstein was last month found semiconscious in his cell, with marks on his neck. Prison officials treated it as a possible attempted suicide, a law enforcement official told The New York Times at the time.

He was arrested July 6 on charges of sex trafficking underage girls and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail after prosecutors labeled him an “extraordinary flight risk.”

Epstein was in 2008 sentenced to 13 months and ordered to register as a sex offender following his conviction in Florida on an underage prostitution charge.

A trove of court documents involving one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, was unsealed Friday, containing rafts of allegations against him, his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell and other powerful men.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.