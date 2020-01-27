Prince Andrew Has Not Answered Jeffrey Epstein Interview Requests: Attorney

Britain’s Prince Andrew has not responded to interview requests by federal prosecutors and the FBI regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the United States attorney in Manhattan said on Monday.

“The Southern District of New York and the FBI have contacted Prince Andrew’s attorneys and requested to interview Prince Andrew and to date Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said at a press conference.

Epstein hanged himself while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in a Manhattan jail. Berman assured that despite his death, the case remains open and ongoing.

zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx Prince Andrew, The Duke of York stepped down from all official royal public duties amid the escalation of his associations in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“Jeffrey Epstein could not have done what he did without the assistance of others and I can assure you that our investigation is moving forward,” Berman told reporters.

The Duke of York in November stepped down from all official royal public duties amid the escalation of his associations in the Epstein scandal. At the time of his announcement, he said he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

