Prince Andrew 'Knows Exactly What He's Done,' Epstein Accuser Says

A woman who says Britain’s Prince Andrew raped her three times at the behest of Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager called for the Duke of York to “come clean” about what he’s allegedly done during a Tuesday press conference.

“He knows what he’s done and he can attest to that,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre said Tuesday outside a New York City courtroom. “He knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it.”

Giuffre, now 35 and living in Australia, claimed in a 2015 lawsuit that she was recruited to have sex with Epstein and his friends by the financier’s alleged madame, Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell allegedly procured Giuffre when she was 15 years old while Giuffre was working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Giuffre told reporters Tuesday that she was flown around the world by Epstein and forced to have sex with many of his powerful friends. Giuffre previously alleged that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was 17.

“I was recruited at a very young age from Mar-a-Lago, and entrapped in a world that I didn’t understand. And I have been fighting that very world to this day and I won’t stop fighting,” she said. “I will never be silenced until these people are brought to justice.”

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the rape allegations since Giuffre first came forward years ago. The duke released a statement on Saturday in response to the rape allegations.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with [Epstein] did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” he told The Guardian.

“I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release [from prison] in 2010,” he added. “And I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know.”

David Boies, an attorney for Epstein’s accusers, said on Tuesday that anyone “can deny things in a printed statement,” but it won’t be so easy to do so in person.

“It’s a different thing to come here and answer questions under oath and subject to cross-examinations,” he said. “Those are the kinds of answers that we are eventually going to get.”

Several women who have accused Epstein of sexual abuse read emotional statements in court on Tuesday, expressing anger and disappointment that the criminal case against the financier ended with his suicide earlier this month.

“I feel very angry and sad,” accuser Courtney Wild said in a statement. “Justice has never been served in this case.” Although the criminal case against Epstein has ended, prosecutors have vowed to continue investigating co-conspirators who could be criminally charged. Epstein’s accusers may also pursue civil litigation against the financier’s estate.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City prison cell two weeks ago. An autopsy found that he hanged himself. The financier had been placed on suicide watch a little over two weeks prior, but had been taken off at the end of July. The House Judiciary Committee launched a bipartisan investigation into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

Epstein was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls. Prosecutors said the financier abused dozens of underage girls on private islands and at his Manhattan mansion, his home in Palm Beach, Florida, and his New Mexico ranch. Ten years ago, the financier had faced a lax sentence in Florida on similar charges. That case tied him to many wealthy and powerful people including Trump and former President Bill Clinton.