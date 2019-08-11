There Are 'Thousands And Thousands' Of Other Documents On Jeffrey Epstein Case: Journalist

Despite the apparent suicide of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, there are “thousands and thousands” of other documents linked to his sex trafficking case and “so many threads of information” that could implicate co-conspirators, a Miami Herald investigative reporter revealed on MSNBC Sunday.

Journalist Julie K. Brown said she’s hopeful victims will get justice as cases are pursued against possible co-conspirators. Brown has been credited with helping to instigate a new investigation of Epstein in the wake of his shockingly light 13-month sentence in Florida in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to felony solicitation of prostitution involving a minor. He was allowed to continue commute to work while he served his time. He was charged last month in Manhattan with sex trafficking underage girls.

“I sense that U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in New York is pretty resolute in his effort to find justice for these victims, and certainly with all the documents that were released the other day, there’s a lot of angles for him to pursue,” said Brown.

“There is so much information in those documents, and we have thousands and thousands of more documents that are probably going to be released,” she told MSNBC news host Morgan Radford. “There are so many threads of information and evidence and testimony and witnesses that are contained in those documents that he has a lot to work with there.”

ICYMI: Buried in the trove of documents are the names of influential people including former Sen. Majority Leader George Mitchell, who in 2008 -- the same year Epstein received his sweetheart deal -- was one of Time magazine's most powerful people. https://t.co/pZWZWos7e1 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) August 10, 2019

Brown said it was shocking Epstein managed to kill himself Saturday inside a federal prison. “You would think that they would have been checking on him a little more closely,” she said. But Brown also noted that Epstein has a history of manipulating the criminal justice system.

Epstein’s apparent suicide has triggered many questions and suspicions. He was inexplicably not on suicide watch at Manhattan’s federal Metropolitan Correctional Center, despite his apparent suicide attempt there less than three weeks earlier.

President Donald Trump, a one-time friend of Epstein’s who used to party with him, has already promoted a conspiracy theory baselessly linking Epstein’s death to Bill and Hillary Clinton — even though it occurred in a federal facility which is ultimately the responsibility of Trump’s own Attorney General William Barr.

The FBI, the Justice Department’s inspector general and the New York City medical examiner have all launched investigations into Epstein’s death.

Check out Brown’s comments in the video up top. Her remarks about documents and lines of evidence still to pursue begin at 4:15.

The story behind a Palm Beach sex offender’s remarkable deal https://t.co/wISTGG33fJ — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 31, 2019