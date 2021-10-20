Watch Jeffrey Epstein Tell Steve Bannon He's A 'Firm Believer' In Time's Up

The late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein once told former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon that he supported the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment ― and the mind-boggling exchange was making the rounds in the media Tuesday. (Watch it below.)

In a 2019 interview that appears in a trailer for “The Monsters” documentary (watch it below), the billionaire Epstein told Bannon that the “future is for the way women think.”

Bannon noted “the depravity” of Epstein’s crimes against women, but Epstein was undeterred. “No, I’ve always believed that women will, in fact, be able to take over. I’m a firm believer and supporter of Time’s Up.”

Months later, Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan detention center as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Bannon is currently in hot water in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A House select committee investigating the insurrection voted Tuesday to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena. The full House of Representatives is likely to vote on whether to ask the Justice Department to prosecute by Friday.

Bannon is co-producing “The Monsters,” the New York Post reported.

