CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suggested a correction to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets on Monday’s broadcast of “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

Trump accused former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of “planning a very illegal act” — which was their “treasonous ‘insurance policy’” — in two tweets Monday morning.

Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged. He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2019

....There is a lot of explaining to do to the millions of people who had just elected a president who they really like and who has done a great job for them with the Military, Vets, Economy and so much more. This was the illegal and treasonous “insurance policy” in full action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what alleged “illegal act” Trump was referring to in his posts, but Toobin said in a discussion about McCabe’s claim that Justice Department officials had discussed removing Trump from the office with the 25th Amendment that “the correct term is not treasonous, but patriotic.”

“I mean, they are thinking about the national security of the United States,” Toobin said. “These are all career officials. These are not Democratic political appointees. These are people whose job it is to care about the national security of the United States and remember, all this evidence has only gotten stronger over the past two years.”