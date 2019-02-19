CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suggested a correction to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets on Monday’s broadcast of “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”
Trump accused former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of “planning a very illegal act” — which was their “treasonous ‘insurance policy’” — in two tweets Monday morning.
It’s unclear exactly what alleged “illegal act” Trump was referring to in his posts, but Toobin said in a discussion about McCabe’s claim that Justice Department officials had discussed removing Trump from the office with the 25th Amendment that “the correct term is not treasonous, but patriotic.”
“I mean, they are thinking about the national security of the United States,” Toobin said. “These are all career officials. These are not Democratic political appointees. These are people whose job it is to care about the national security of the United States and remember, all this evidence has only gotten stronger over the past two years.”
He added, “The idea that they were treasonous is 180 degrees wrong.”