CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin expressed doubt at the sincerity of Republican senators who are wringing their hands over President Donald Trump’s reported plan to declare a national emergency to secure money for his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Toobin predicted on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” that GOP lawmakers who claim to be “so concerned” about the declaration will eventually just “fall in line” and “follow the Fox News line that the president needs this power.”

“This is a Republican Party that has absolutely no principles except supporting Donald Trump,” he added.