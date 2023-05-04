What's Hot

Thousands Of Bees Swarm Florida Highway After Truck Carrying Hives Crashes

'The Jerry Springer Show' Exploited Black, Trans And Poor Experiences

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Botched Nose Surgery Triggered A 'Deep Depression'

Hundreds Of Children, Including 2 10-Year-Olds, Found Working Overtime At McDonald's

California State Senator Arrested For Drunk Driving

One Book Taught Gen X Women About Puberty — And It's Still Helping Them To This Day

Trump Lawyers Say They Won’t Call Witnesses At Rape Trial

Trump's New Anti-Biden Ad Has One Problem: It Shows Photos From His Own Presidency

New Jersey Democrats Press White House On Muslim Mayor Disinvited From Biden Event

Florida Republicans Pass School Bills On Pronouns, Diversity

Kevin Costner Reportedly Leaving 'Yellowstone' At End Of Current Season

Pedro Pascal Shares That A Pose He’s Been Doing For Years Is A Coping Mechanism

PoliticsCNNJeffrey Toobinnew yorker

Jeffrey Toobin Opens Up About Masturbation 'Disaster' And What's Happened Since

"As we used to say in school, this is on my permanent record," he told NewsNation.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin opened up on Wednesday about the masturbation incident that nearly cost him his career.

“It was a disaster in my life,” he told Dan Abrams on NewsNation. “Self-inflicted, self-destructive and something that I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Toobin was caught on camera with his pants down during a 2020 Zoom call between staffers at the New Yorker magazine ― where he was a writer ― and local radio station WNYC.

He was fired by the New Yorker and suspended by CNN, where he was a legal analyst.

“I have no excuses,” he told Abrams. “I have only apologies, which I have tried to offer to everyone involved, including very much my family, which was terribly embarrassed by it.”

Toobin returned to CNN in June 2021, then he and the network parted ways last year in what he called a “mutual” decision.

He joined Abrams to talk about his new book “Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh And The Rise of Right Wing Extremism,” but began by addressing the incident.

“What exactly happened?” Abrams asked. “Was it just you just left open the screen?”

“I’d rather not go into the grisly details,” Toobin replied. “The only thing I’ll say about it is I didn’t know other people were on the Zoom call, were watching, and this was not an intentional act on my part.”

He said a lot has happened since, and he’s “in a very good place” now, but knows the incident will follow him around.

“As we used to say in school, this is on my permanent record,” he told Abrams. “I know that. But I hope it’s not the entirety of my permanent record.”

See more of their conversation above.

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community