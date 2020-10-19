MEDIA

The New Yorker Suspends Jeffrey Toobin For Exposing Himself During Zoom Call

The legal analyst is also stepping away from CNN after what he called “an embarrassingly stupid mistake.”

The New Yorker has suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom meeting last week.

According to a story first posted by Vice, Toobin’s transgression occurred during a virtual conference between New Yorker staff and local radio station WNYC.

In a statement to Vice, Toobin called the incident “an embarrassingly stupid mistake.”

He added, “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.” 

The reporter, who is also CNN’s chief legal analyst, said the entire incident was accidental. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he told Vice.

HuffPost reached out to Toobin for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

A spokesperson for The New Yorker confirmed that Toobin has been suspended “while we investigate the matter.”

In addition, Toobin is stepping away from his CNN gig, according to a statement given to the Associated Press.

“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” a CNN spokesperson said.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
There Are Lots Of Zoom-Ready Tops On Sale At Anthropologie Right Now
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Media The New Yorker Jeffrey Toobin Zoom