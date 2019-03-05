Did former Trump advisor Roger Stone violate the judge's gag order by posting on Instagram and planning the publication of a new edition of his book? "I think he's playing with fire," says CNN's @JeffreyToobin . "[I] don't think this will get him locked up, but it might." pic.twitter.com/HH8nkP2Kmw

Stone, who was charged in Mueller’s probe in January, posted an image to Instagram over the weekend suggesting he was being framed. He has been under a gag order that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson extended in February after Stone posted an image showing the judge’s head next to crosshairs.

New in Instagramland: Roger Stone, using Insta stories (which disappear after 24 hrs), suggests he’s being framed. pic.twitter.com/GK0tUsH4jq — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) March 3, 2019

“I think he’s playing with fire,” Toobin said of Stone’s latest posting. “I think he could get locked up. I mean, this is insane, what he’s doing.”

Later on Tuesday, Berman Jackson reiterated the gag order against Stone, explicitly stating that he may not discuss his opinions of Mueller’s investigation or his case in public.

“It does not matter when the defendant may have first formulated the opinions expressed, or when he first put them into words: he may no longer share his views on these particular subjects with the world,” the order states.