Jeffrey Toobin Shreds Donald Trump: His Conspiracy Theory Found To Be 'A Total Lie'

CNN's chief legal analyst revealed the main takeaway of the Justice Department inspector general's report.

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Monday hailed how a claim that President Donald Trump has pushed for years has been found to be “a total lie.”

A Justice Department inspector general report released earlier in the day found no evidence of political bias in the FBI’s investigation into the Trump 2016 campaign’s links to Russia, despite Trump’s persistent claims to the contrary.

“Let’s be clear about what happened today,” said Toobin. “For years and years, Donald Trump has said that the FBI and the Deep State was involved in an illegal conspiracy to bring down his campaign, that they relied on the Steele Dossier to investigate and launch this investigation.”

“And now, after years of investigation, the inspector general said ‘not true, didn’t happen, there was nothing wrong with the origin of this investigation,’” he added. “So this conspiracy theory that the President of the United States has been pushing for years was a total lie.”

