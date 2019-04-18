Jeffrey Toobin suggested on Wednesday that decades of watching Fox News had turned Attorney General William Barr into a supporter of President Donald Trump.

CNN’s chief legal analyst made the claim during an “Anderson Cooper 360°” panel discussion about Barr’s expected release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Maggie Haberman, the White House correspondent for The New York Times, suggested that Barr didn’t handle the release of the Mueller report summary well because he’d been out of the political media realm “for a very long time.”

Toobin acknowledged that was a “very plausible scenario” but then offered up his own theory about Barr.

“...He’s spent the last 20 years watching Fox News and he’s become a real Trump supporter,” Toobin said. “And he’s like everyone else in the Trump administration.”

Barr’s behavior was “not that of a geriatric, it is that of a partisan,” added Toobin, who on Tuesday predicted that the Fox News “echo chamber” would spin the report as “a vindication” of Trump “regardless of what the 400 pages say.”