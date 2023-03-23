What's Hot

Elon Musk's Company Plans To Dump Wastewater In The Colorado River — And Locals Have Concerns

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By ‘Famous TV Judge’

Zach Braff Finally Addresses ‘Garden State’ Manic Pixie Dream Girl Controversy

Michigan GOP Refuses To Back Down After Comparing Gun Reform To The Holocaust

James Marsden Would Change 1 Big Thing About His Looks If He Quit Acting

Rare Tornado Near Los Angeles Rips Building Roofs; 1 Injured

K-Pop Star Chaeyoung Apologizes For Wearing A T-Shirt With Swastika Symbol

'Don't Say Gay' Lawmaker Pleads Guilty To COVID Relief Fraud

HBCU Grad Makes History As First Black Female Neurosurgeon Resident At Vanderbilt

Tucker Carlson Mocked After Delivering Most Epic Self-Own Of All Time

Kelly Ripa Airs Her 'Biggest Complaint' About Husband Mark Consuelos

Florence Pugh Puts Sexy Twist On Classic Suit And Tie At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

EntertainmentParenting obituaryTikTok

Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star And Mother Of 2, Dead At Age 30

The TikToker featured daily life with her two young sons and her mounting health woes.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

TikTok parenting star Jehane Thomas, whose videos of life with her young sons gained a devoted audience, has died at the age of 30.

Thomas had been plagued by migraines and “bouts of illness” recently, but her death on March 17 “was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken,” a friend wrote on her GoFundMe page.

“Her two children, Isaac (3, almost 4), and Elijah (1), have been left without their mum,” Alyx Reast wrote.

Thomas, from Doncaster, England, said she was diagnosed with optic neuritis, in which swelling damages the optic nerve, months earlier.

Her recent TikTok videos documented going in and out of the hospital for migraines and other ailments, and her frustration that she wasn’t getting better. In her last TikTok on March 15, she wrote of an impending surgery while she lay near-motionless in a hospital bed.

“I can’t lift my head up without wanting to be sick and I’m unable to walk. I need to be wheeled everywhere. That’s how bad this pain is.” She later expressed regret that her sons had “grown up” while she was away.

In her last clip of her with the boys on March 13, Thomas playfully rubbed gel into the hair of Isaac while she held Elijah as Ella Eyre’s “Together” played in the background.

@jehanethomas1

Replying to @Lea for those who havent got Instagram, you wont have seen but… i am home 🥺🤍

♬ Together - Acoustic Version - Ella Eyre

Thomas’ videos about packing lunches and cooking advice for kids branched out into balancing parenthood with her budding printing business.

@jehanethomas1

@PrintandpackUK - 324 DAYS OF LEARNING, GROWING & ACHIEVING. Never give up 🤍

♬ This - Megan McKenna

Yorkshire Live in the UK featured several tributes from friends and viewers.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community