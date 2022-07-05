Getty

“We want that bounce back people!” captioned Ava Lee, a South Korean beauty influencer, in a viral video that spurred a new skin care craze. In the TikTok clip, Lee is seen getting a facial. When her skin is pinched, it instantly bounces back.

And that, my friends, is what “jello skin” is all about.

Advertisement

What is jello skin?

″[Jello skin] does not only have a healthy appearance but in fact will contain a healthy amount of collagen, as well as other elastin and subcutaneous fat, on the inside that gives it those amazing qualities,“ said Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach.

Unlike some skin care trends, achieving jello skin is not as simple as applying certain skin care products. Lee ― who, it’s important to note, is not a skin care professional ― explained in a YouTube video that each letter in “jello” stands for a step in the process:

Journey. Achieving jello skin is “not an overnight change,” Lee said, and you’ll need to put in the work because “consistency is key” for obtaining radiant skin.

Eat balanced meals. Lee recommends eating foods that are good for your gut and trying to keep things about 80% healthy. (Again, remember that Lee is not a professional!)

Advertisement

Lifestyle. This step goes hand in hand with “journey.” Find workouts you enjoy, discover what diet works best for you and see which skin care routine is best for your skin.

Laugh. Blood circulation and lymphatic drainage is important for clear skin. Both can be achieved by using your facial muscles by smiling and laughing.

Old is not bad. With age comes experience and confidence — plus, you’ll know what works for you. Embrace your skin and take care of it no matter your age.

While this is just the advice of an influencer, experts are on board with the steps of this jello journey.

“Women and men in their 20s and early 30s who have great healthy eating habits, avoid nicotine and alcohol and use sun protection will have more collagen than those who don’t,” said Dr. Lori Ann Musto, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and owner of Musto Medical Centers in California. Collagen is important because it gives our skin elasticity ― aka that bouncy, jello effect.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, as we age, the amount of collagen decreases, elasticity decreases, and skin begins to sag, losing its bounce,” Musto added.

So how can you get plump, bouncy Jello skin of your own?

Because of our individual skin issues, everyone’s path to jello skin won’t be the same, but here are some steps you can try.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Eat the rainbow

“Our nutrition status is reflected through our skin, especially as we lose collagen and elasticity starting at the age of 25,” explained Dr. Azza Halim, a board-certified doctor specializing in aesthetic medicine with practices in Chicago; Newport Beach, California; and Boca Raton, Florida. “When we have a diet that is plentiful in antioxidants and amino acids, we can help prevent free radical damage to our skin.”

This means adding whole foods like fish, nuts, vegetables and fruits into your diet, which can provide beneficial nutrients like amino acids and omega-3s.

Advertisement

Consider cosmetic treatments

If you’ve tried the products and aren’t quite happy with your bounce, there are cosmetics procedures you can receive at your local med spa.

“Luckily, there are a variety of treatments that can stimulate the production of collagen and elastin,” Motykie said. “I usually recommend Morpheus8, a micro-needling treatment that uses gold-plated needles to transmit high radio frequency, stimulating and remodeling collagen production to firm and tighten the skin. If the patient isn’t ready for Morpheus8, they can opt for traditional micro-needling or LED lights.”