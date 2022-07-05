Style & Beauty

Jello Skin: The Latest TikTok Skin Care Trend And How To Achieve It

Jell-O is bouncy, jiggly and always snaps back after the slightest movement. According to the latest TikTok trend, your skin should be the same way.

“We want that bounce back people!” captioned Ava Lee, a South Korean beauty influencer, in a viral video that spurred a new skin care craze. In the TikTok clip, Lee is seen getting a facial. When her skin is pinched, it instantly bounces back.

And that, my friends, is what “jello skin” is all about.

@glowwithava JELLO SKIN 💙 we want that bounce back people! #jelloskin #collagen #beautytipswithava #bouncy ♬ original sound - AVA

What is jello skin?

″[Jello skin] does not only have a healthy appearance but in fact will contain a healthy amount of collagen, as well as other elastin and subcutaneous fat, on the inside that gives it those amazing qualities,“ said Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach.

Unlike some skin care trends, achieving jello skin is not as simple as applying certain skin care products. Lee ― who, it’s important to note, is not a skin care professional ― explained in a YouTube video that each letter in “jello” stands for a step in the process:

Journey. Achieving jello skin is “not an overnight change,” Lee said, and you’ll need to put in the work because “consistency is key” for obtaining radiant skin.

Eat balanced meals. Lee recommends eating foods that are good for your gut and trying to keep things about 80% healthy. (Again, remember that Lee is not a professional!)

Lifestyle. This step goes hand in hand with “journey.” Find workouts you enjoy, discover what diet works best for you and see which skin care routine is best for your skin.

Laugh. Blood circulation and lymphatic drainage is important for clear skin. Both can be achieved by using your facial muscles by smiling and laughing.

Old is not bad. With age comes experience and confidence — plus, you’ll know what works for you. Embrace your skin and take care of it no matter your age.

While this is just the advice of an influencer, experts are on board with the steps of this jello journey.

“Women and men in their 20s and early 30s who have great healthy eating habits, avoid nicotine and alcohol and use sun protection will have more collagen than those who don’t,” said Dr. Lori Ann Musto, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and owner of Musto Medical Centers in California. Collagen is important because it gives our skin elasticity ― aka that bouncy, jello effect.

“Unfortunately, as we age, the amount of collagen decreases, elasticity decreases, and skin begins to sag, losing its bounce,” Musto added.

So how can you get plump, bouncy Jello skin of your own?

Because of our individual skin issues, everyone’s path to jello skin won’t be the same, but here are some steps you can try.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team.

Apply an antioxidant serum
“The absolute best thing for someone who wants jello skin is to honor and respect the skin they have,” said Alexandra Ward, a licensed esthetician at Reform Aesthetics in Encino, California. "Prevention is better than cure." One good way to do this is by adding a topical antioxidant serum to your skin care routine, according to Ward.

An internet favorite is the Green Machine Vitamin C + Green Superfoods Jelly Serum from Innbeauty Project . This serum is filled with superfoods and vitamin C to brighten, firm, tighten and smooth skin.

Try a collagen supplement
“The body makes collagen from building blocks called amino acids that it gets through food," DeRosa explained. "Collagen supplements are actually not collagen itself but rather its building blocks — the amino acids that have to be absorbed by the body in order to assemble collagen.”

These supplements may help you see improvement in your skin elasticity, but you'll need to have a healthy diet in addition to these supplements or the amino acids from the supplements will go to work elsewhere in the body. DeRosa recommends Vital Proteins or Swanson Collagen Hydrolysate Powder for those on a budget.

Add retinoids into your routine — or diet
"Topical retinoids (vitamin A derivatives) may help protect the skin from sunlight by preventing UV rays from breaking down collagen within the skin," DeRosa explained. You can get a product from your local drugstore or beauty counter, such as Farmacy's 1% Vitamin A Retinol Serum.

But the interesting thing about retinoids is you can also add them to your diet. “While topical retinoids will not deeply penetrate the skin, they can also be obtained by eating sweet potatoes, spinach, pumpkin and carrots.”

Don’t forget the sunscreen
Having healthy skin means preventing damage, and one of the biggest offenders is the sun.

"This should go without saying," said Dr. Gary Motykie, a Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon, "but SPF is a huge factor in proactively protecting your skin. My entire team loves Elta MD UV Clear. If you sweat, swim, or shower, the product doesn't burn your eyes."


Eat the rainbow

“Our nutrition status is reflected through our skin, especially as we lose collagen and elasticity starting at the age of 25,” explained Dr. Azza Halim, a board-certified doctor specializing in aesthetic medicine with practices in Chicago; Newport Beach, California; and Boca Raton, Florida. “When we have a diet that is plentiful in antioxidants and amino acids, we can help prevent free radical damage to our skin.”

This means adding whole foods like fish, nuts, vegetables and fruits into your diet, which can provide beneficial nutrients like amino acids and omega-3s.

Consider cosmetic treatments

If you’ve tried the products and aren’t quite happy with your bounce, there are cosmetics procedures you can receive at your local med spa.

“Luckily, there are a variety of treatments that can stimulate the production of collagen and elastin,” Motykie said. “I usually recommend Morpheus8, a micro-needling treatment that uses gold-plated needles to transmit high radio frequency, stimulating and remodeling collagen production to firm and tighten the skin. If the patient isn’t ready for Morpheus8, they can opt for traditional micro-needling or LED lights.”

No matter your journey to jello skin, don’t forget the best step: laugh!

