School District Backpedals On Jelly Sandwich-Only Policy For Students With Lunch Debt

“I just don’t think it’s fair to hold the kids responsible. I think it’s embarrassing to the kids because now everyone’s going to know why these children are receiving the lunch that they are,” Warwick parent Heather Vale told WLNE-TV.

Nationwide, school districts are struggling with unpaid student meal debt; and a 2014 report by the Department of Agriculture found that about 45% of school districts had dealt with this problem by providing alternative meals like cheese or jelly sandwiches to students whose families owed lunch money. “This is bigger than Warwick,” Diane Pratt-Heavner, a spokeswoman for the School Nutrition Association, told The New York Times. “Public schools across the country are really struggling with this issue.”

In a lengthy statement Wednesday, Warwick Public Schools reiterated its problems with its lunch debt and stressed that it offered “very flexible” payment plans for families. It also continued to defend its jelly sandwich proposal, saying that no student would have been “left without a meal” and that affected children would have been “provided with a balanced lunch of a sun butter and jelly sandwich (which is also a daily choice on the school lunch menu), vegetables, fruit, and milk.”

The district said, however, that “after careful review and consideration,” the policy subcommittee of the Warwick School Committee had decided that students should be allowed “their choice of lunch regardless of their account status.”