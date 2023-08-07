MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday took a blowtorch to the various ways that Donald Trump’s lawyers are trying to spin the former president’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election result.

“OK, for full transparency, like most of you watching, I am not a lawyer,” admitted the former Biden White House press secretary. “But you don’t exactly need to be Atticus Finch to recognize that the arguments by Trump’s legal team don’t exactly hold up.”

Trump’s legal team and his allies appear to be “pretty focused” on three talking points that they are “repeating over and over,” she said.

They are the claim that Trump’s election lies are protected by the First Amendment, his blaming of his lawyers, and the “most absurd argument,” per Psaki, that Trump was “simply ignorant.”

Trump’s team would with “such a weak legal defense,” said Psaki, now try to delay proceedings and confuse onlookers.

The ex-POTUS’ “real goal is to get elected and shut this case down,” she added.

