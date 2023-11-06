Jen Psaki Torches Trump Trial Tactics With His Old Gaslighting Claim

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump is turning to his well-worn playbook during his civil fraud trial, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki said Sunday.

The former president’s defense against New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit alleging the overvaluation of assets is “basically to gaslight, to repeat a lie so often and so forcefully in the hope that his people eventually believe it despite all the evidence to the contrary,” Psaki explained.

The former Biden White House press secretary summed it up with Trump’s message to supporters in 2018: “What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not happening.”

“Really?” she asked.

“We’ve seen this tactic work in the world of politics … and his people tend to follow him,” acknowledged Psaki.

But it’s “falling short” in “a court of law where the entire point is to settle the facts of a matter based on the law,” she added.

Trump is set to take the stand on Monday.

