Jen Psaki Trolls Donald Trump With 'Little Trip Down Memory Lane'

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday reminded viewers of Donald Trump’s past comments about classified materials after the former president was indicted over his mishandling of documents following his depature from the White House.

“I want to take a little trip down memory lane,” said Psaki, a former Biden White House press secretary. “The year is 2016 and Donald Trump is very fired up over Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information.”

Psaki aired a montage of Trump repeatedly slamming Clinton for using a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

If he won the election, Trump vowed on the campaign trail that “no one will be above the law.”

Psaki explained how right-wing outrage over Clinton’s emails was “simply inaccurate” and “totally wrong” and that Trump was now accused of something that was “far worse.”

Watch the video here: