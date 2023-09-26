Jen Psaki Sounds The Alarm On ‘Charlatan’ Trump’s Autoworkers Visit

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday sought to dispel Donald Trump’s insistence that he’s a “champion of blue-collar America” ahead of the former president’s visit to striking autoworkers in Michigan this week.

Psaki, the former Biden White House press secretary, likened Trump to “the kind of door-to-door salesman that shows up on your porch hawking a vacuum that will change your life” but which ultimately never arrives once paid for or “self-combusts when you plug it in.”

Psaki sounded the alarm by warning Trump will “say anything” to get the autoworkers on his side, just like he did ahead of the 2016 election, but then will fail to deliver in their interests.

“He was a charlatan then and he is a charlatan now,” she summarized.

Watch the video here: