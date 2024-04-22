Jen Psaki turned to pop star Taylor Swift to taunt presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.
Psaki, the former Biden White House press secretary, on Sunday shared on X (formerly Twitter) the details of guests on her upcoming MSNBC show alongside a courtroom sketch of jurors being sworn in for the former president’s hush money trial, which began last week.
“Tortured Jurors Department,” read the image’s caption.
It was a clear spin on the title of Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” released Friday.
Swift endorsed then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Trump in the 2020 election.
Then, earlier this year, she became the subject of a right-wing conspiracy theory when some conservative commentators claimed her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was part of a sprawling Democratic plot to keep four-times-indicted Trump from returning to the White House.
Trump fired back to suggest Swift would be “disloyal” if she backed Biden in their likely 2024 matchup.
Trump hasn’t always been such a critic of the pop star, though.
In 2014, his wife Melania Trump shared a video online of him listening to Swift’s “Blank Space” while driving her and their son Barron.