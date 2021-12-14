Jen Psaki Slams Fox News Hosts For Their Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

On Tuesday, the White House Press Secretary was asked for her reaction to the news that the Fox News hosts had all privately texted Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and pleaded for him to get the then-president to ask his supporters to stop rioting in the halls of Congress.

“It’s disappointing and, unfortunately, not surprising that some of the very same individuals who were willing to warn, condemn and express horror over what happened … in private were totally silent in public, or worse, spreading lies and conspiracy theories,” Psaki told reporters.

Psaki on Jan 6 texts: "It's disappointing & unfortunately not surprising that some of the very same individuals who were willing to mourn, condemn, and express horror over what happened on January 6 in private, were totally silent in public. Or, even worse, were spreading lies" pic.twitter.com/Ki9imzz97Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2021

Hannity, Ingraham and Kilmeade may have called Meadows begging him to get Trump to call off the riots, but they took a different approach on their broadcasts, either downplaying the violence or falsely suggesting the rioters weren’t Trump supporters but members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither Hannity, Ingraham or Kilmeade has commented on their Jan. 6 text messages. Hannity did interview Meadows on Monday’s show, but didn’t mention the text messages.

Meanwhile, CNN created a mashup comparing their tweets to Meadows with their on-air actions.