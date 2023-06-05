Jen Psaki Spots ‘Awkward’ Thing About Fox News' Phony LGBTQ Outrage

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday pointed out how Fox News’ outrage over businesses that promote LGBTQ rights doesn’t exactly ring true.

Psaki, a former Biden White House press secretary, noted how the conservative network “can’t get enough of” right-wing attacks and calls to boycott companies — such as Bud Light, Target and Kohl’s — who celebrate LGBTQ rights with their products.

Advertisement

“But the thing is, and this is a little awkward for them over there, their editorial side may not even be aligned with the business side at Fox,” Psaki explained.

Psaki highlighted how, despite Fox News’ recent “eerie looking tweet attacking Target for supporting GLSEN, an organization whose goals are ending discrimination and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression in K-12 schools,” its parent company Fox Corp. actually supported the group in 2021.

“It’s not crazy as to why. It is a good business decision,” she said.

Psaki asked why figures on the right were so outraged about Pride-celebrating merchandise now, given how many of the companies have embraced it for years.

“It is the modern-day American right desperately trying to draw new battle lines of their culture war. They’re searching for them,” she said.

Advertisement

Watch Psaki’s monologue here: