Jen Psaki Exposes Hypocrisy Of GOP’s Latest Anti-Trans Strategy

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday highlighted the “reemergence of a very old GOP playbook” that is attempting to sow division in America ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Psaki pointed out how Republicans are attempting to recruit Muslim Americans to join its attacks on the trans community. The former Biden White House press secretary noted the GOP’s hypocrisy, given how Muslim Americans were “public enemy number one” not so long ago with right-wingers relentlessly fear-mongering over Sharia law.

It “harkens back to President Richard Nixon’s infamous southern strategy” in the 1968 election when the GOP “made a concerted effort to reach white southerners who used to vote by Democrats by playing to their fears of African-Americans and the civil rights movement,” said Psaki.

“This is the same old GOP playbook,” she added. “Another cynical ploy to tear at the fabric of our society and damage the idea that out of many, we are one. All because they want so desperately to regain the White House.”

