White House Press Secretary Refuses To Talk About QAnon Congresswoman

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that she doesn’t plan to speak about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), the far-right congresswoman known for supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory, during her press briefings.

Psaki was responding to a reporter’s question about whether the White House had any comment on Tuesday’s disturbing revelations about Greene’s Facebook page. In 2018 and 2019, before she was elected to Congress, Greene had reportedly made hundreds of posts and comments indicating support for executing prominent Democratic politicians.

“We don’t,” Psaki said. “I’m not going to speak further about her, I think, in this briefing room.”

The first-term lawmaker is also being criticized for a 2018 video that surfaced Wednesday showing her harassing Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor David Hogg outside the U.S. Capitol building, yelling questions about “gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights.”

In the Facebook posts unearthed this week, Greene promoted a conspiracy theory about the Parkland shooting, which killed 17 people and injured 17 others. Her posts indicated that she believed the massacre was not real, but rather a “false flag” event designed to push for stricter gun laws.

Psaki’s refusal to comment on Greene offers a stark contrast from her predecessor, Kayleigh McEnany, who defended then-President Donald Trump’s support for Greene and another far-right 2020 congressional candidate, the conspiracy theorist and Islamophobe Laura Loomer.

“He hasn’t done a deep dive into the statements by these two particular women,” McEnany said of Trump in August.