With Some Key Context, Jen Psaki Shades Pence Over Trump Rebuke

Former Biden White House press secretary-turned-MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki on Monday put former Vice President Mike Pence’s rebuke of former President Donald Trump at the weekend’s Gridiron Club Dinner into context.

“It felt like it was something new we were hearing. It was. He did get a round of applause,” Psaki, who was in attendance at the event, told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“President Trump was wrong,” said Pence at the white-tie bash. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

But Psaki, who served as President Joe Biden’s press secretary until May 2022, pointed out Pence “did this in a dark basement at an off-the-record dinner where there is no camera.”

“There is no video coverage,” she said. “No record of it aside from journalists reporting it from the room.”

“No one can use that clip in an ad against him,” said Colbert.

Psaki reminded viewers how Pence has so far refused to participate in any investigation into the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, even trying to swerve a Justice Department subpoena to testify on Trump’s role in the insurrection.

“I don’t know that we’re ready to give him a Profile in Courage Lifetime Award at this point in time,” Psaki said of Pence. “But it was a moment and we’ll see what he does from here.”