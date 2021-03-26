Jen Psaki Has It Out With Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Over Biden Snub

White House press secretary Jen Psaki wasn’t having it when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy complained Friday about not being called on by President Joe Biden at his first news conference the previous day.

The barely patient Psaki asked Doocy: “We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we? And do I take questions from you every time you come to the briefing room? Has the president taken questions from you since he came into office, yes or no?”

Doocy admitted that the president has been “very generous with his time with Fox” but complained that he sometimes has to “shout” questions at Biden when the president is talking to reporters.

He claimed that Fox News was left off a “list” Biden had of news organizations to call on — a statement Doocy later contradicted on his own network.

“Fox is the only member of the five-network TV pool that has never been on the list in front of the president. I’m just curious if that is kind of official administration policy,” Doocy said.

He pressed again about the supposed “list” that Biden is given. Fox News has “never [been] on it dating back to when he resumed in-person events in Wilmington during the end campaign.”

That’s when Psaki had enough.

“I would say that I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about the awesome socks you are wearing today, and have a conversation with you even when we disagree,” she said. “The president’s taken your questions, and I’m looking forward to doing ‘Fox News Sunday’ this Sunday for the third time in the last few months. I think we’ve got to move on because we’ve got limited time.”

Biden took questions from journalists from 10 of the 30 news organizations that were represented at the press briefing on Thursday — but not from Fox. A reporter from HuffPost was also at the press conference but was not called on.

Doocy later complained on air that he had a “binder full of questions” to ask the president, a goofy reference to now Sen. Mitt Romney’s comment during a 2012 Republican presidential debate that he had “whole binders full of women” he considered for his Cabinet when he was governor of Massachusetts.

Doocy also admitted that he had no idea if Fox News was or was not on any list of networks Biden may have had to call on. “I’m not sure if that was the end of the list” when Biden ended the press conference, Doocy said. “If we were on it, he did not make it down that far.”

