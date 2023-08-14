Jen Psaki Exposes The Republicans Taking Credit Where It's Really Not Due

MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki on Sunday called out just some of the Republican politicians who have tried to take credit for funding that has flowed into their districts and states thanks to legislation passed by President Joe Biden, which they originally voted against.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Ashley Hinson (Iowa), Nancy Mace (S.C.) and Sam Graves (Mo.), Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt have all given themselves a big pat on the back while hyping big-money investments, noted former White House press secretary Psaki.

Advertisement

But they’d all initially railed against proposals such as the Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, she added.

“As much as Republicans decry Biden’s legislation, they and their communities are all largely benefitting,” said Psaki.

“That’s a good thing. That’s how good legislation is supposed to work. It helps everyone,” she added. “Even the ones who try to take credit after attempting to tank its success. Maybe they thought they wouldn’t notice.”

Watch the video here: