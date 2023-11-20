LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday highlighted GOP hypocrisy when it comes to Donald Trump.

The former Biden White House press secretary hailed the Republicans who have condemned embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) over allegations he spent campaign funds on Botox, shopping at luxury stores and on subscriptions to creators on OnlyFans.

House Ethics Committee chair Michael Guest (R-Miss.) last week filed a resolution to expel Santos from Congress. Santos also faces a 23-count federal indictment.

“Republicans are showing us they do have the ability to call out one of their own. Good for them,” said Psaki, who noted some of the GOP criticism directed at Santos, including from new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) who called the findings of an ethics committee report on Santos “very troubling.”

“It’s a good thing that lots of Republicans won’t tolerate this kind of behavior anymore. We’ve been waiting. And yet, you knew there was going to be a ‘yet’ in here, lots of Republicans have been much less vocal about the mountain of allegations and evidence against their own party’s leader Donald Trump,” said Psaki.

Trump is “a guy who of course has been impeached twice, was referred to the Justice Department for criminal charges ... has been found liable in civil trials for fraud and sexual abuse and is currently facing 91 felony counts across four indictments in four separate jurisdictions,” she recalled.

“I mean, call me crazy but all of that, sexual abuse, hoarding classified documents, trying to end American democracy, is actually much worse than the allegations against George Santos, much much worse. As crazy as those allegations are too,” said Psaki

Despite Johnson condemning Santos, Psaki noted how the speaker has now endorsed Trump for the White House.

“The pious speaker Mike Johnson is very troubled by paying for OnlyFans with the campaign funds. But paying hush money to a porn star, obstructing investigations, and inciting a violent attack on the Capitol, he’s ‘all in for,’” said Psaki. “Republicans are willing to draw lines, just not when it comes to Donald Trump.”