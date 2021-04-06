Jen Psaki Destroys Fox News 'Gotcha' Question About Georgia Voting Law

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy attempted to get White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a “gotcha” question on Tuesday only to end up humiliated by a pesky little thing called “facts.”

It happened after Doocy brought up Major League Baseball’s decision to move its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response to Georgia’s new restrictive voting law, which limits the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots and imposes ID requirements on those who vote by mail, among other restrictions.

“Is the White House concerned that Major League Baseball is moving their All-Star Game to Colorado, where voting regulations are very similar to Georgia?” Doocy asked.

Doocy was aping a new conservative talking point that the new law in Georgia isn’t that restrictive compared to voting laws in Colorado, since both states require ID to vote, and the Peach State offers 17 days of in-person early voting compared to 15 days in the Centennial State.

“First, let me say, on Colorado. Colorado allows you to register on Election Day, Colorado has voting by mail where they send, to 100% of people in the state who are eligible, applications to vote by mail,” Psaki said, adding that 94% of Colorado citizens voted by mail in the 2020 election.

Colorado also accepts 16 forms of identification, compared to Georgia’s six.

Psaki also made another distinction between Georgia’s new voting law and the existing one in Colorado.

“The Georgia legislation is built on a lie. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, Georgia’s top Republican election officials have acknowledged that repeatedly in interviews,” she said. ”And what there was, however, was record-setting turnout, especially by voters of color. So instead, what we’re seeing here, for politicians who didn’t like the outcome, they’re not changing their policies to win more votes, they’re changing the rules to exclude more voters. And we certainly see the circumstances as different.”

President Joe Biden has criticized the Georgia law and its impact on voters of color, calling it “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

Psaki ended the question by pointing out that in a free society, “It’s up to Major League Baseball to determine where they’re holding their All-Star Game.”

Doocy didn’t ask a follow-up question.

You can see the exchange below.