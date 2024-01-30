Jen Psaki Ridicules 'MAGA Meltdown' Over Taylor Swift: ‘Are You All OK?’

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday mocked the “MAGA meltdown” among right-wingers over pop superstar Taylor Swift.
“Guys. I mean, are you all OK?” asked the former Biden White House press secretary.
“Seriously,” she added. “Take a walk, shake it off, as she would say.”
Psaki examined growing conservative outrage over Swift’s political pronouncements in recent years, from her public endorsement of Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterms to her backing of Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump in 2020.
Swift has also advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and shared her concerns following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade, said Psaki.
But it’s “not like she’s some sort of rabid anti-Democratic activist,” she noted.
Right-wing pearl-clutching over Swift intensified amid her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and her naming as Time magazine’s 2023 “Person of the Year,” said Psaki.
Conservative commentators have cooked up conspiracy theories that Swift is an operative for the Democrats whose popularity will somehow end up handing Biden the 2024 election over likely rival Trump, who despite facing multiple criminal cases remains the Republican front-runner.
Swift has “unbelievable influence,” acknowledged Psaki. But the right is making it “super super weird” by claiming it’s some kind of intricate conspiracy.
Watch the full video here: