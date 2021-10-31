Jen Psaki Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'Grateful I Am Vaccinated'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She said she had tested positive Sunday after testing negative each day since Wednesday, when she had decided not to travel with President Joe Biden on a foreign trip due to members of her household testing positive for COVID-19.

Psaki was originally expected to accompany Biden for a week-long trip to Italy and Scotland. Biden departed Thursday for Rome and was joined instead by principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Psaki released a statement saying she was “grateful” to be vaccinated against the virus. She said she had been quarantining since Wednesday and had not had close contact with Biden or senior White House staff since then.

She said she had last seen the president on Tuesday, when they sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks.

“Thanks to the vaccine, I have experienced only mild symptoms which has enabled me to continue working from home,” wrote Psaki, who is fully vaccinated.

