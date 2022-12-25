What's Hot

5 Arrested In Deadly Shooting At Minnesota's Mall Of America

Co-writer Says Mariah Carey's Story About 'All I Want For Christmas' Is A Snow Job

See Which States Are Raising Their Minimum Wages For 2023

Emmett Till And His Mother Posthumously Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

When I Left Christianity, I Lost Christmas Too. Here's How I Got It Back.

Guy Who Fetches The Kicking Tee Takes Epic Belly-Flop In Independence Bowl

New York Jets Coach Suspended At Least One Year For Gambling

Trump Mocked Sidney Powell's 'Crazy' Rigged Vote Tale, Hope Hicks Told Committee

Here Are The Biggest Wins For Equality In 2022

Shells Pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 Dead, 55 Wounded

Lizzo Reflects On Homeownership 'Milestone' After Spending Nights In Her Car

U.S. Officials: COVID-19, Bomb Cyclone Won't Slow Santa's Travels

Politics
Donald TrumpWhite Housecapitol riotroger stoneJen Psaki

Jen Psaki Goes After Trump, Jan. 6 Witnesses For Leaning On 5th Amendment

Psaki remarked that Donald Trump must have been “so disgusted” by the witness testimony transcripts released earlier this week.
Ben Blanchet

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki roasted various Jan. 6 witnesses for testimonies where they shelled out “a lot of versions of the pleading the Fifth.” (You can watch Psaki’s comments below.)

Psaki, who is set to host an MSNBC show next year, joined “Morning Joe” on that network Thursday to discuss the several witnesses who invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination ― a list that includes Roger Stone, John Eastman and Michael Flynn ― during their testimonies for the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation.

Witnesses invoked the Fifth in response to a range of questions, including inquiries related to age, where they lived and whether they planned to use their right to remain silent when answering future questions.

After “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said the testimonies don’t look good for former President Donald Trump “or his band of insurrectionists,” Psaki remarked that Trump must have been “so disgusted” by the witness testimony transcripts released earlier this week.

“Look, I think reading through these transcripts, what was more interesting probably than the answers ― which was a lot of versions of the pleading the Fifth ― but were the questions and when they pleaded the Fifth,” Psaki said.

She noted that some witnesses were asked about the rule of law and whether it should be respected in the U.S. ― and they pleaded the Fifth in response.

“So there’s a lot to unpack here,” Psaki said. “But the questions and the refusal to answer ― not just basic information, but information about who we are as a country ― is also quite telling, in terms of who these characters are whose transcripts were released last night.”

H/T Mediaite

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community