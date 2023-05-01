'Simply Who They Are': Jen Psaki Rips Fox News For Enabling Tucker Carlson

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki pointed out how Fox News “did nothing” in response to “ample reasons” to give Tucker Carlson the boot prior to his surprise exit from the network last week. (You can watch more from Psaki in the clip below)

Psaki, a former White House press secretary under President Joe Biden, acknowledged what led to Carlson’s firing is “not entirely clear” before digging into his past of conspiracy-driven and lie-laden remarks on the air.

“Was it because of highly offensive and crude messages discovered by the board of directors? Maybe,” said Psaki on her show Sunday.

“Like reportedly calling a female executive the C-word? You know the one. Was it due to the workplace harassment lawsuit filed by a former producer or was it simply that Rupert Murdoch decided Carlson was more trouble than he was worth? For now it’s not entirely clear. But what we do know is that for years, Fox News seemed to have ample reasons, many of them, to oust Carlson and did nothing.”

The MSNBC host’s analysis comes after a report from The New York Times on Wednesday indicated Carlson’s private messages shocked executives and board members at Fox News and sparked a “crisis” at the network.

Fox, in the week prior to Carlson’s firing, had settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems to the tune of $787.5 million over its spread of election lies.

Psaki, in her analysis of Carlson’s history of controversial comments, jokingly called his anti-immigrant remarks “charming” and slammed his Jan. 6 conspiracy theories as “obviously crazy” before digging into him for touting the great replacement theory, a theory embraced by the shooter sentenced in last year’s Buffalo shooting that left 10 Black people dead at a grocery store.

“Throughout it all, Fox backed Tucker,” said Psaki, who noted Fox’s support for the ex-host in 2021.