Jen Shah Planning ‘Real Housewives’-Inspired Play In Prison

Jen Shah isn’t letting her time in prison keep her from the spotlight.

The “Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City” alum, 49, said goodbye to the cameras when she turned herself in to a Texas facility in February after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges.

Now that she’s settling in to her 6.5-year sentence, Shah is turning to her reality TV roots to keep busy.

The Bravo alum’s manager Chris Giovanni told TMZ that the SLC socialite is working on a “Real Housewives”-inspired play with her fellow inmates.

According to Giovanni, the reality diva is in the early stages of scripting “The Real Housewives Of Bryan,” named after the Texas city where their prison camp is located.

The parody will borrow heavily from Bravo’s handbook and is set to feature ultra-exaggerated versions of Shah and her new friends.

Jen Shah leaves Manhattan federal court after receiving a 6.5-year sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Jan. 6, 2023. Gotham via Getty Images

Shah’s manager says she’s had plenty to do since surrendering herself into custody two months ago.

In addition to her play, Shah has been spending time working in the prison’s education department and library.

Giovanni said Shah is also on a fitness kick, telling TMZ she’s lost “15 pounds” and has been working out daily. But she’s also reportedly been passing on prison meals, apparently not a big fan of the food inside.

With Ramadan underway, Shah has been focusing on her spiritual life. She and five other Muslim women in her unit have been fasting and praying together since the holy month started in March.