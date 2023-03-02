'Hunger Games' Star Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Co-Worker

Actor Jena Malone said this week she was “sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with,” spoiling her experience on “The Hunger Games” film series. (See the post below.)

In a photo of her in the French countryside near where she had been shooting “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay―Part 2,” Malone wrote on Instagram that the beauty of the moment and her positive memories were compromised by what happened.

“I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play,” she wrote. “A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

“It’s been hard to talk about the hunger games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt. Lots of love to you survivors out there,” she added. She also encouraged sexual-assault survivors to reach out to her.

Malone told a commenter that she didn’t identify her attacker because of “cancel culture” and doesn’t “fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing,” according to Deadline.

Malone’s character won an edition of the Hunger Games, the survival competition in the popular book-to-movie series headlined by Jennifer Lawrence. Malone appeared in the “Catching Fire” (2013) and two “Mockingjay” sequels (2014 and 2015.)