Snowboarder Scorches Haters In Mic Drop Moment: 'Actually, I'm An Olympian'

Malta’s Jenise Spiteri delivered a long-awaited blow to bullies this week after she competed in the women’s snowboard halfpipe event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“Twelve years ago, I moved to [Lake] Tahoe to pursue my dream of being a snowboarder, and some guys made a post talking all about how by the end of the season, ‘I guarantee she will crawl home to mommy and daddy,’” she said in a video posted to social media.

“I’ve waited 12 years to respond to this, and now is finally the time,” she added, holding a printout of the message.

“So, dear guys who wrote this: I am not a ‘stupid, ignorant, spoiled, trendy, blind, naive, helpless little bitch.’”

“Actually, I’m an Olympian,” she concluded, balling up the paper and throwing it through the Olympic rings behind her.

The California-born athlete is the sole representative for Malta at the Beijing Olympics. Though she didn’t take home a medal, she was the island nation’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony and won hearts when she pulled a bao bun out of her pocket to snack on during halfpipe qualifiers.

Spiteri’s grandparents emigrated from Malta to the U.S. in the 1940s, and she got the idea from a college teammate to utilize that heritage, ultimately winning the support of the Maltese Olympic Committee, NBC Sports reported.