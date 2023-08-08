Jenna Bush Hager Says She Proposed To Her Husband After 3 Months Of Dating

Jenna Bush Hager recently shared that she once proposed to her husband, Henry Hager, after the couple had been dating just three months.

During Monday’s episode of “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” Bush Hager told guest host Justin Sylvester that she proposed to Hager when she was 22 years old during a night out and “after several cocktails.”

“We’d only been dating three months,” she said in a clip of the exchange posted on Twitter. “He told me he loved me and I’m like, ‘Me too! Let’s get married!’”

The “Today” host then explained that her husband didn’t exactly take her up on her offer at the time, but that he proposed years later in 2007.

“Then we got engaged, and my parents put out a statement because my dad was president,” she said, referring to former president George W. Bush.

“We were sitting in the airport and it came on CNN that we were engaged and I was like, ‘Woah, woah, woah, what?’”

“I mean, I’m happy I married him. I have three kids. I adore him. But I was like, ‘What!’” she continued, before later adding, “It felt like so much pressure for both of us.”

The couple wed in May 2008 in Texas.

Jenna shared how her husband Henry turned to some divine inspiration to steel his nerves when he prepared to ask her father, former President George W. Bush, if he could marry his daughter. https://t.co/v2mNXIhXsD pic.twitter.com/MiY6ebqZjY — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 7, 2023

Bush Hager often talks about her life as a mom of three.

During an episode of “Today” in June, she declared that her kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, would “never be invited” to appear on the morning show again.

“They just like to get secrets out of you,” she told her “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb at the time. “They’re allowed to come and watch the concert, but they’re nowhere close to microphones.”

Last year in December, Bush Hager’s then-9-year-old daughter Mila revealed some personal details about her mother during a visit to the show.

During a conversation about her mother’s laughing habits with Kotb, Mila said: “Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!”

