Entertainment
Today ShowHoda Kotbjenna bush hager

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Reveals A Little Too Much Information About Her Mom

"OK, goodbye!" her mom exclaimed after the 9-year-old dropped a major "truth bomb" on the "Today" show.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Like most 9-year-olds, Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter has no filter, which she demonstrated to embarrassing effect on Tuesday’s “Today” show.

It all started when the child, Margaret Laura or “Mila,” made a surprise appearance on the show’s “Hoda & Jenna” hour and started dropping what her mother referred to as “truth bombs.”

One revelation came after Bush Hager’s co-host Hoda Kotb told Mila that she loves when her mom is “laughing so hard she can’t catch her breath.”

Mila agreed, but took it further. Much further.

“Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!” Mila said before reminding her mom, “You changed your pajamas!”

“Thank you, Mila,” Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, said with a touch of embarrassment. “Thank you so much.”

But Kotb wasn’t finished with the probing questions and asked Mila, “Is that the last one?” while Bush Hager attempted to get her daughter off camera.

“I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more,” Bush Hager said.

Mila was happy to oblige, telling the world that her mom “never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!”

“OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!” Bush Hager said while her daughter finally went off camera.

You can see the whole exchange below.

Bush Hager has admitted she preferred “going commando” on the show before, and unsuccessfully tried to convince Kotb and “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie to adopt the habit because it makes for “a more pretty silhouette,” according to Page Six.

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

