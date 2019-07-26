Jenna Bush Hager Blames Sunglasses For Prince Harry Not Being Her Brother-In-Law

“We can talk maybe off-air,” Harry replied.

“OK, I’ll give you her number,” Jenna said.

However, it wasn’t meant to be. For whatever reasons ― sunglasses or not ― Harry didn’t get the digits and he met future wife, Meghan Markle, two months later.

The blatant on-air attempt may have humiliated Hager’s sister, but she has no regrets. Her own parents met in a similar fashion.

“You know, my parents were set up on a blind date, so if I could set my sister up ― and Prince Harry’s a great guy,” she told People.com.

You can see the original matchmaking attempt below: