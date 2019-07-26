Jenna Bush Hager Blames Sunglasses For Prince Harry Not Being Her Brother-In-Law

Jenna Bush Hager thinks she could be related to a royal if she had just avoided wearing sunglasses.
The “Today” show host and daughter of former President George W. Bush said Friday that she once tried to set up her twin sister, Barbara, with Prince Harry ― but the sunglasses kept things from working out.
Hager said she interviewed the Prince in 2016 before the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida. In addition to getting the interview, she apparently wanted to get her sister a date.
The future looked bright until Harry suggested he and Hager wear sunglasses, a decision she regrets in hindsight because the glasses made it seem as if there was a “barrier between us.”
Not that it stopped her from playing matchmaker.
As the video below shows, Hager had no problem asking Prince Harry about his love life.
And when the prince mentioned he was single, she made her move.
“I have a single sister,” she interjected. “Listen, she’s available. She’s going to kill me.”