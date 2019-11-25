Jenna Dewan Denies Throwing Shade At Camila Cabello During AMAs

Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram account Sunday night after the 2019 American Music Awards to clear up some rumors about her feelings toward Camila Cabello.

The former “World of Dance” host was accused of shading the singer during Cabello’s steamy performance of “Señorita” with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. In a since-deleted tweet, the 38-year-old was reportedly seen mouthing “She’s always extra” and rolling her eyes to date and seatmate Brad Goreski.

But Dewan denied any sort of ill will toward Cabello in a response she posted on her Instagram stories after the night was over.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019 via Getty Images Jenna Dewan and Brad Goreski attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.

“Hi, guys! I’m leaving the AMAs. I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her. I love her so much,” Dewan said. “I’m such a big fan of hers. I don’t understand what that’s about. But no. I love her, love her, love her.”

She added, “Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to ‘Señorita.’ We’re obsessed. That’s my favorite song!”

Her response easily put the rumors to rest and Cabello has yet to respond. The singer had a massive night at the awards show, taking to the stage three times: for a solo performance, one with Mendes and another with Taylor Swift.

Dewan was a presenter at the awards. Her boyfriend, Tony winner Steve Kazee, didn’t attend.

The two announced in September that they’re expecting their first child together after more than a year of dating.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told People in a joint statement at the time. Dewan has a daughter, 6-year-old Everly, with her ex Channing Tatum. Dewan and Tatum announced they were splitting in April 2018 following nearly nine years of marriage.