Jenna Dewan On Daughter's Birth: Ex Channing Tatum 'Wasn't Available' For Weeks After

Jenna Dewan revealed a surprising part of her life with ex-husband Channing Tatum, opening up about how she was alone in parenting their daughter for weeks after she was born.

The actor talked candidly about the struggles of not having her partner with her in the weeks after she gave birth to daughter Everly in 2013 on Monday’s episode of Dear Media’s podcast “Dear Gabby.”

Dewan was married to fellow actor Tatum at the time and explained that he “wasn’t available to be with us for the most part” after she gave birth because of his schedule.

The 40-year-old says she, her doula and “Evie” had to travel by themselves for six weeks and it was “really hard,” particularly due to her long hours on set.

“I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult,” said Dewan, who added that she had “a lot of postpartum anxiety” at the time.