Jenna Dewan Says Channing Tatum Made 'Calculated' Effort To Conceal 'Magic Mike' Earnings

Nearly six years after Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum first split, new details about their lingering financial dispute have emerged.
According to court documents obtained by NBC News, the former couple are at odds over how to divide profits from intellectual property from the 2012 “Magic Mike” film, starring Tatum, and its related properties.
In an April 9 petition, an attorney for Dewan argues that “Magic Mike,” which raked in a reported $167 million at the box office worldwide and spawned two hit sequels, in 2015 and 2023, has grown into a “multi-million cultural phenomenon” that includes a spinoff reality series and a live stage show in Las Vegas and London.
Given that the “extremely lucrative” franchise was initially “developed and co-financed” by Tatum when he was still married to Dewan, it is therefore “community in character,” according to the petition.
Dewan’s lawyer also alleges that his client’s ex-husband has made a “calculated” effort to “dilute and conceal” the licensing income generated by the franchise and instead “collected one hundred percent of the profits” without her knowledge.
Tatum’s lawyers, however, responded in a filing which stated that their client “never denied” Dewan “her share of the community assets or income” and called the petition a “last ditch effort” to “further delay” the couple’s divorce case, according to NBC News.
A representative of Dewan told People magazine that the “American Horror Story: Asylum” actor “wants to reach a final determination and close this chapter on her life as soon as possible” and is “just looking for a fair resolution of community assets of the marriage.”
Dewan and Tatum have “been trying to settle for over five years and have gone to many settlement conferences during that time,” the represenative added.
HuffPost reached out to a representative of Tatum seeking comment but did not immediately hear back.
Dewan and Tatum met as co-stars in the 2006 film “Step Up,” which gave them their breakout roles. They were married three years later and welcomed a daughter, Evelyn, in 2013.
By 2018, however, the pair filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. A year later, they were declared legally single.
Since the split, Dewan has been in a relationship with actor Steve Kazee, with whom she shares a 4-year-old son, Callum Michael. The couple became engaged in 2020 and in January announced that they were expecting their second child.
Tatum, meanwhile, became engaged to actor Zoë Kravitz last fall after about two years of dating.