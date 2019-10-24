Jenna Dewan Recalls The Moment She Knew She Had To Split With Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum shocked many last year when they announced their decision to split after nearly nine years of marriage.
But before that, there came a moment in their relationship when Dewan said she just knew that things weren’t right.
“I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” Dewan, a dancer and actor, wrote in her new book, “Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday,” according to People.
“First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting,” Dewan said.
Dewan and Tatum kept their separation secret for a while, though it involved Dewan having to answer media questions about her then-estranged husband while she filmed the second season of the “World of Dance.” She later filed for divorce.
“In the beginning of my separation, it felt as though I were in a dark closet, desperately trying to find the light or the way out,” she wrote. “I was in a state of shock. One week I’d be doing really well and the next I was slammed with a whole new slew of emotions.”
Things got even tougher when Dewan discovered that Tatum was dating singer Jessie J ― something she said she found out about online.
“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face ― and over the internet, as it was happening,” Dewan wrote. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.”
Tatum and Jessie J are still dating. Dewan has found love again with her Broadway star boyfriend, Steve Kazee.
Dewan and Kazee recently announced that they’re expecting their first child together after more than a year of dating. This will be Kazee’s first. Dewan shares a 6-year-old daughter with Tatum.