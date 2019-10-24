Jenna Dewan Recalls The Moment She Knew She Had To Split With Channing Tatum

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face ― and over the internet, as it was happening,” Dewan wrote. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.”

Tatum and Jessie J are still dating. Dewan has found love again with her Broadway star boyfriend, Steve Kazee.