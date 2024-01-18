Jenna Dewan Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Jenna Dewan announced she and fiancé Steve Kazee are growing their family.
The actor and dancer posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday that showed her taking a bath while Kazee sang and played the guitar nearby.
Dewan is expecting her third child, her second with Kazee. The two are already parents to son Callum, 3. The “Step Up” star shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
The “Devil on My Doorstep” actor recently opened up about her pregnancy with baby No. 3, telling Romper in an article published Wednesday that she’s approaching her current pregnancy differently from her previous ones.
“You don’t race to the end because this is the last time,” she said. “So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”
The dancer also discussed what it’s like co-parenting with Tatum, saying that it’s “always a journey.”
“It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority,” she said. “I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”
Tatum and Dewan announced their split in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. They finalized their divorce the following year. The “Magic Mike” star is now engaged to actor Zoë Kravitz.
Kazee and Dewan announced their engagement in 2020.
Dewan told US Weekly in June that their wedding plans had been delayed due to their busy schedules, but that they had locked down a location.
“Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy,” she said.